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Bank Of America 2020 APAC Financial And Real Estate Equity And Credit Virtual Conference (12 May 2020)

12 May 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 12, 2020 17:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Bank of America 2020 APAC Financial and Real Estate Equity and Credit Virtual Conference-12 May 2020
Announcement Reference SG200512OTHR5NIP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,353,654 bytes)
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