News
Bank Of America 2020 APAC Financial And Real Estate Equity And Credit Virtual Conference (12 May 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 12, 2020 17:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Bank of America 2020 APAC Financial and Real Estate Equity and Credit Virtual Conference-12 May 2020
|Announcement Reference
|SG200512OTHR5NIP
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.