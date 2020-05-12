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CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT") - Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan Which Will Provide Unitholders Of CMMT With An Option to Elect To Reinvest Their Cash Distribution In New Units Of CMMT ("Proposed DRP")

12 May 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 12, 2020 19:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Proposed Establishment of a Distribution Reinvestment Plan
Announcement Reference SG200512OTHR7MRF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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