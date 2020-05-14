CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Residence Trust - Updates On Put And Call Option Agreement Relating To Interest In Land At 177B River Valley Road Singapore

14 May 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 14, 2020 20:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART-Updates on Put and Call Option Agreement relating to Interest in Land at 177B River Valley Road
Announcement Reference SG200514OTHRUQBW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 98,247 bytes)
Back to top