News
Ascott Residence Trust - Updates On Put And Call Option Agreement Relating To Interest In Land At 177B River Valley Road Singapore
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 14, 2020 20:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART-Updates on Put and Call Option Agreement relating to Interest in Land at 177B River Valley Road
|Announcement Reference
|SG200514OTHRUQBW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.