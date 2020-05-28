News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of Divestment Of The Company Which Holds CapitaMall Erqi
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 28, 2020 17:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion of Divestment of the Company which holds CapitaMall Erqi
|Announcement Reference
|SG200528OTHRG7EM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.