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About Us
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Global

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News

3Q 2020 Business Updates

03 Nov 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 3, 2020 20:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title 3Q 2020 Business Updates
Announcement Reference SG201103OTHRB1BH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited are for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 5,615,277 bytes)
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