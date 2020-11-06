News
Proposed Divestment Of And Change Of Interest in Companies Holding Business Park Properties And A Retail Mall In China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 6, 2020 7:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed divestment of and change of interest in companies holding properties in China
|Announcement Reference
|SG201106OTHRKWA8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.