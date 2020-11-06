CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Proposed Divestment Of And Change Of Interest in Companies Holding Business Park Properties And A Retail Mall In China

06 Nov 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 6, 2020 7:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed divestment of and change of interest in companies holding properties in China
Announcement Reference SG201106OTHRKWA8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 150,986 bytes)
Back to top