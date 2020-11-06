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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of The Respective Interests In The Companies Which Hold The Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio, Ascendas Innovation Towers, Ascendas Innovation Hub, Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park Phase I And Phase II And Rock Square, Which Is An Interested Person Transaction

06 Nov 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 6, 2020 7:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CRCT: Acquisition of companies holding properties, which is Interested Person Transaction
Announcement Reference SG201106OTHRPEIJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager ofCapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 969,172 bytes)
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