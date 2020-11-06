News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of The Respective Interests In The Companies Which Hold The Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio, Ascendas Innovation Towers, Ascendas Innovation Hub, Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park Phase I And Phase II And Rock Square, Which Is An Interested Person Transaction
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 6, 2020 7:19
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CRCT: Acquisition of companies holding properties, which is Interested Person Transaction
|Announcement Reference
|SG201106OTHRPEIJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager ofCapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.