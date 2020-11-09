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News

SGX-J.P. Morgan Virtual Corporate Day 2020 (10 November 2020)

09 Nov 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 9, 2020 17:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title SGX-J.P. Morgan Virtual Corporate Day 2020 (10 November 2020)
Announcement Reference SG201109OTHRQPGU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,678,009 bytes)
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