News
SGX-J.P. Morgan Virtual Corporate Day 2020 (10 November 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 9, 2020 17:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|SGX-J.P. Morgan Virtual Corporate Day 2020 (10 November 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG201109OTHRQPGU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.