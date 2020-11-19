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News

Morgan Stanley Virtual Asia Pacific Summit (20 November 2020)

19 Nov 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 19, 2020 17:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Morgan Stanley Virtual Asia Pacific Summit (20 November 2020)
Announcement Reference SG201119OTHRMUPP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,474,915 bytes)
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