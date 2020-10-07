News
Global Sustainability Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow (6-7 October 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 5, 2020 22:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Global Sustainability Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow (6-7 October 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG201005OTHRLJIO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.