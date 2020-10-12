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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Court Sanction Of The Trust Scheme, Last Trading Date And Indicative Timetable

12 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 12, 2020 17:51
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Court Sanction of Trust Scheme,Last Trading Date & Indicative Timetable
Announcement Reference SG201012OTHRR3PD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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