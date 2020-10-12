News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Court Sanction Of The Trust Scheme, Last Trading Date And Indicative Timetable
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 12, 2020 17:51
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Court Sanction of Trust Scheme,Last Trading Date & Indicative Timetable
|Announcement Reference
|SG201012OTHRR3PD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.