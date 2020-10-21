CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Effective Date Of The Trust Scheme, Expansion Of Investment Mandate, Novation Of Right Of First Refusal And Sub-Trust Transfers

21 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 21, 2020 6:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Effective Date of the Trust Scheme, Expansion of Investment Mandate etc.
Announcement Reference SG201021OTHR4DEN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 159,179 bytes)
Back to top