News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Effective Date Of The Trust Scheme, Expansion Of Investment Mandate, Novation Of Right Of First Refusal And Sub-Trust Transfers
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 21, 2020 6:52
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Effective Date of the Trust Scheme, Expansion of Investment Mandate etc.
|Announcement Reference
|SG201021OTHR4DEN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.