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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

21 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 21, 2020 7:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG201021OTHRHPYJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020, as attached for information.(1) News Release - CCT registered 3Q 2020 and final quarter distributable income of S$77.5 million(2) CCT 2020 3rd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - CapitaLand Commercial Trust 3Q 2020 Financial Results(4) Presentation Slides - RCS Trust 3Q 2020 Financial Results

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  1. Press Release (Size: 255,740 bytes)
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