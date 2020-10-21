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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Raffles City Singapore - 3Q 2020 Financial Results Presentation

21 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 21, 2020 7:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Raffles City Singapore Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Announcement Reference SG201021OTHRDJ61
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 877,546 bytes)
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