News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Raffles City Singapore - 3Q 2020 Financial Results Presentation
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 21, 2020 7:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Raffles City Singapore Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG201021OTHRDJ61
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
|Designation
|Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.