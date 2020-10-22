News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 22, 2020 6:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG201022OTHR8ME5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020, as attached for information:(1) News Release: CMT posts 3Q 2020 distributable income of S$114.3 million;(2) 2020 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and(3) Presentation Slides - Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results