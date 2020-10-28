News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 28, 2020 18:56
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG201028OTHR5V0V
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020, as attached for information:1) News Release: CMMT records net property income of RM40.8 million for 3Q 2020; 2) Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 30 September 2020; and3) CMMT Presentation Slides - 3Q 2020 Financial Results.