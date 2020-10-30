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News

Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

30 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 30, 2020 17:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Members' voluntary liquidation of wholly owned subsidiaries
Announcement Reference SG201030OTHREP8L
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 92,482 bytes)
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