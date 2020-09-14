News
S$800,000,000 2.90% Fixed Rate Senior Notes Due 2032 To Be Issued Under S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 14, 2020 22:14
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|S$800M 2.90% Fixed Rate Senior Notes Due 2032 to be issued under S$5B EMTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG200914OTHR7P1C
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.