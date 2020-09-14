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News

S$800,000,000 2.90% Fixed Rate Senior Notes Due 2032 To Be Issued Under S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

14 Sep 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 14, 2020 22:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title S$800M 2.90% Fixed Rate Senior Notes Due 2032 to be issued under S$5B EMTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG200914OTHR7P1C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 452,995 bytes)
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