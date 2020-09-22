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Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change in interest of Director/Chief Executive Officer - Lee Chee Koon

22 Sep 2020 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 22, 2020 18:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of Director/Chief Executive Officer - Lee Chee Koon
Announcement Reference SG200922OTHR4P74
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 1 of Lee Chee Koon is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 37,153 bytes)
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