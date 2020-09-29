CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

UBS OneASEAN Virtual Conference (29 September 2020)

29 Sep 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 28, 2020 17:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UBS OneASEAN Virtual Conference (29 September 2020)
Announcement Reference SG200928OTHRFH4K
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,404,169 bytes)
Back to top