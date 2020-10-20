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News

Business Updates For The Third Quarter Ended 30 September 2020

20 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 20, 2020 17:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Business Updates for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020
Announcement Reference SG201020OTHRTVRE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand's Business Updates for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 4 November 2020.
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