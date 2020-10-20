News
Business Updates For The Third Quarter Ended 30 September 2020
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 20, 2020 17:42
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Business Updates for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020
|Announcement Reference
|SG201020OTHRTVRE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand's Business Updates for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 4 November 2020.