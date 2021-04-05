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Notice Of Annual General Meeting

05 Apr 2021 Back

Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 5, 2021 12:32
Status New
Announcement Reference SG210405MEETW2PL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The following documents issued by CapitaLand Limited are attached for information: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). 2. Proxy Form for AGM. 3. Announcement on participation in AGM by electronic means.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 27/04/2021 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 24/04/2021 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The AGM will be held by electronic means. The Company is not providing for physical attendance by shareholders at the AGM.

Attachments

  1. Notice Of AGM (Size: 194,229 bytes)
  2. Proxy Form (Size: 113,781 bytes)
  3. Electronic AGM Information (Size: 106,363 bytes)
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