News
Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Announcement Title
|Annual General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 5, 2021 12:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG210405MEETW2PL
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Financial Year End
|31/12/2020
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|The following documents issued by CapitaLand Limited are attached for information: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). 2. Proxy Form for AGM. 3. Announcement on participation in AGM by electronic means.
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|27/04/2021 10:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|24/04/2021 10:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|The AGM will be held by electronic means. The Company is not providing for physical attendance by shareholders at the AGM.