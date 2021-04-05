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Annual Reports and Related Documents

05 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 5, 2021 12:33
Status New
Announcement Reference SG210405OTHRCV96
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Annual Report 2020 and Letter to Shareholders dated 5 April 2021 issued by CapitaLand Limited are for information.

Attachments

  1. Annual Report (Size: 4,846,326 bytes)
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