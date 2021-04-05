News
Annual Reports and Related Documents
|Announcement Title
|Annual Reports and Related Documents
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 5, 2021 12:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG210405OTHRCV96
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Annual Report 2020 and Letter to Shareholders dated 5 April 2021 issued by CapitaLand Limited are for information.