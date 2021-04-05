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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Notice Of Record Date And Dividend Payment Date

05 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 5, 2021 12:33
Status New
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 37,325 bytes)
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