News
Tender Offer And Solicitation Exercise In Respect Of The Outstanding S$1,000,000,000 2.95 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2022 (ISIN: XS0303539786 / Common Code: 030353978)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 7, 2021 21:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Tender Offer and Solicitation Exercise in respect of the Outstanding S$1B 2.95% CB due 2022
|Announcement Reference
|SG210407OTHRSNHE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.