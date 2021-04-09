News
CapitaLand-SIAS Dialogue Session (9 April 2021)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 9, 2021 12:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand-SIAS Dialogue Session (9 April 2021)
|Announcement Reference
|SG210409OTHRDS85
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.