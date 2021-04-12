News
Dealings Disclosure - Grant Of Contingent Share Awards
|Announcement Title
|Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 12, 2021 18:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dealings Disclosure - Grant of Contingent Share Awards
|Announcement Reference
|SG210412OTHRBIW7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.