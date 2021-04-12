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News

Dealings Disclosure - Grant Of Contingent Share Awards

12 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 12, 2021 18:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Dealings Disclosure - Grant of Contingent Share Awards
Announcement Reference SG210412OTHRBIW7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 118,549 bytes)
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