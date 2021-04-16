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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

16 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 16, 2021 18:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG210416OTHRB7TU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021, as attached for information:1) News Release: CMMT posts net property income of RM24.9 million for 1Q2021;2) Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 31 March 2021;3) CMMT Presentation Slides - 1Q 2021 Financial Results.

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  1. Press Release (Size: 241,608 bytes)
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