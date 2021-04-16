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Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Announcement By Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd. Of The Intention To Tender Its Outstanding Convertible Bonds (As Defined Below) Pursuant To Rule 11.2(a)(ii) Of The Singapore Code On Take-Overs And Mergers (The "Code")

16 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 16, 2021 19:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Announcement by FFMC Ltd of intention to sell pursuant to Rule 11.2(a)(ii)
Announcement Reference SG210416OTHROZZC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) DBS Bank Ltd / Choe Tse Wei
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.

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