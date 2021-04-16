News
Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Announcement By Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd. Of The Intention To Tender Its Outstanding Convertible Bonds (As Defined Below) Pursuant To Rule 11.2(a)(ii) Of The Singapore Code On Take-Overs And Mergers (The "Code")
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 16, 2021 19:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Announcement by FFMC Ltd of intention to sell pursuant to Rule 11.2(a)(ii)
|Announcement Reference
|SG210416OTHROZZC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|DBS Bank Ltd / Choe Tse Wei
|Designation
|Managing Director
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Please see attached.