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Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Disclosure Of Dealings By Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd. Pursuant To Rule 12.1 Of The Singapore Code On Take-Overs And Mergers (The "Code")

21 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 21, 2021 11:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Dealings Disclosure by FFMC
Announcement Reference SG210421OTHRSR2X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) DBS Bank Ltd./ Choe Tse Wei
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.

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