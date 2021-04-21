News
Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Disclosure Of Dealings By Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd. Pursuant To Rule 12.1 Of The Singapore Code On Take-Overs And Mergers (The "Code")
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 21, 2021 11:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dealings Disclosure by FFMC
|Announcement Reference
|SG210421OTHRSR2X
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|DBS Bank Ltd./ Choe Tse Wei
|Designation
|Managing Director
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Please see attached.