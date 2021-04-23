News
Tender Offer And Solicitation Exercise In Respect Of The Outstanding S$800,000,000 1.95 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2023 (ISIN: XS0974088402 / Common Code: 097408840) - Announcement Of Early Consent Deadline Results
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 23, 2021 23:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Early Consent Deadline Results of Tender Offer & Solicitation Exercise for S$800M 1.95% CB due 2023
|Announcement Reference
|SG210423OTHR4MF5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.