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About Us
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Global

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News

Changes To Board And Board Committees

27 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 27, 2021 18:13
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CHANGES TO BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
Announcement Reference SG210427OTHRIEEK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 236,726 bytes)
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