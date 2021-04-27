News
Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Chairman And Non-Executive Independent Director
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Cessation
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 27, 2021 18:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Cessation as Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director
|Announcement Reference
|SG210427OTHR0HST
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Cessation as Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director, Chairman of the Executive Resource & Compensation Committee and the Strategy, Investment & Finance Committee, respectively, and a member of the Nominating Committee.
|Name Of Person
|Ng Kee Choe
|Age
|76
|Is effective date of cessation known?
|Yes
|If yes, please provide the date
|27/04/2021
|Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|Mr Ng Kee Choe retired as Chairman at the conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 April 2021. Following his retirement from the Board, Mr Ng also ceased to be Chairman of the Executive Resource & Compensation Committee (ERCC) and the Strategy, Investment & Finance Committee (SIFC), respectively, and a member of Nominating Committee (NC).
|Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|No
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|Date of Appointment to current position
|16/04/2010
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|7
|Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
|0
|Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|Chairman & Non-Executive Independent Director; Chairman of the ERCC and the SIFC, respectively; Member of the NC.
|Role and responsibilities
|Non-executive
|Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|Nil
|Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|Yes
|Shareholding Details
|492,344 CapitaLand Shares
|Past (for the last 5 years)
|- AusNet Services (Chairman)- PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Tbk (President-Commissioner)- Temasek Trust (Board of Trustees)- Temasek Trustees Pte. Ltd. (Director)
|Present
|- China Development Bank (Member of the International Advisory Council)- Corporate Governance Advisory Committee (Member)- Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd (Director)- PIL Pte Ltd (Deputy Chairman)- Pacific International Lines (Private) Limited (Director)- PIL Enterprises Pte Ltd (Director)- PIL Marine Pte Ltd (Director)- Tanah Merah Country Club (Chairman)- Temasek Trust Ltd. (Director)