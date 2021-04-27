News
Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Non-Executive Independent Director
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Cessation
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 27, 2021 19:03
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Cessation as Non-Executive Independent Director
|Announcement Reference
|SG210427OTHRVWG3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Cessation as Non-Executive Independent Director, Chairman of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.
|Name Of Person
|Tan Sri Amirsham Bin A Aziz
|Age
|70
|Is effective date of cessation known?
|Yes
|If yes, please provide the date
|27/04/2021
|Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|Tan Sri Amirsham Bin A Aziz retired as Director at the conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 April 2021. Following his retirement from the Board, Tan Sri Amirsham also ceased to be Chairman of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.
|Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|No
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|Date of Appointment to current position
|30/07/2012
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|7
|Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
|1
|Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|Non-Executive Independent Director; Chairman of the Risk Committee; Member of the Audit Committee.
|Role and responsibilities
|Non-Executive
|Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|Nil
|Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|Yes
|Shareholding Details
|152,394 CapitaLand Shares
|Past (for the last 5 years)
|- Bursa Malaysia Berhad (Chairman)- Financial Services Talent Council (Chairman)- Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Chairman)- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Director) - Pulau Indah Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (Director)- Samling Global Limited (Director)- StarChase Motorsports Limited (Director)- Themed Attractions Resorts & Hotels Snd. Bhd. (Chairman)- Wearnes Automotive Pte. Ltd. (Director)
|Present
|- Glenealy Plantations Sdn Bhd (Director)- Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (Director)- RAM Holdings Berhad (Chairman)- RAM Rating Services Berhad (Chairman)- Wearnes-StarChase Limited (Director)