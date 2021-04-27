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Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Mr Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh As President, China

27 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 27, 2021 19:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation of Mr Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh as President, China
Announcement Reference SG210427OTHR12WT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Cessation of Mr Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh as President, China

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  1. Appendix A (Size: 371,411 bytes)
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