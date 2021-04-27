News
Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Mr Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh As President, China
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Cessation
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 27, 2021 19:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Cessation of Mr Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh as President, China
|Announcement Reference
|SG210427OTHR12WT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Cessation of Mr Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh as President, China