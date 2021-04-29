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Results Of Meetings, Acceptance Of Valid Tenders Of Bonds For Purchase And Execution Of Supplemental Trust Deed In Respect Of The Outstanding S$1,000,000,000 2.95 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2022 (ISIN: XS0303539786 / Common Code: 030353978)

29 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 29, 2021 21:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Results of Meetings and Acceptance of Valid Tenders for Purchase - S$1B 2.95% CB due 2022
Announcement Reference SG210429OTHRVXGQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 40,327 bytes)
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