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News

Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

30 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 30, 2021 17:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Members' Voluntary Liquidation of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries
Announcement Reference SG210430OTHRO29U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 205,051 bytes)
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