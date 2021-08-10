News
Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Electronic Despatch Of Scheme Document And Alternative Arrangements Relating To The Extraordinary General Meeting And Scheme Meeting To Be Held On 10 August 2021
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 17, 2021 21:18
|Status
|Replace
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand to seek approval for proposed restructuring at shareholder meetings on 10 Aug 2021
|Announcement Reference
|SG210717OTHRNV6H
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Please refer to the following attachments:-1. Announcement dated 17 July 2021: Proposed Strategic Restructuring and Demerger of the Investment Management Business of CapitaLand Limited - Electronic Despatch of Scheme Document and Alternative Arrangements relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting and Scheme Meeting to be held on 10 August 2021; and2. News Release dated 17 July 2021: CapitaLand to seek Shareholders approval of proposed restructuring at shareholder meetings on 10 August 2021.