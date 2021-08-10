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News

Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Electronic Despatch Of Scheme Document And Alternative Arrangements Relating To The Extraordinary General Meeting And Scheme Meeting To Be Held On 10 August 2021

10 Aug 2021 Back
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2021 21:18
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand to seek approval for proposed restructuring at shareholder meetings on 10 Aug 2021
Announcement Reference SG210717OTHRNV6H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the following attachments:-1. Announcement dated 17 July 2021: Proposed Strategic Restructuring and Demerger of the Investment Management Business of CapitaLand Limited - Electronic Despatch of Scheme Document and Alternative Arrangements relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting and Scheme Meeting to be held on 10 August 2021; and2. News Release dated 17 July 2021: CapitaLand to seek Shareholders approval of proposed restructuring at shareholder meetings on 10 August 2021.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 390,465 bytes)
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