News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - 2021 First Half Unaudited Financial Statement And Related Announcements
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 2, 2021 18:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - 2021 First Half Unaudited Financial Statement and Related Announcements
|Announcement Reference
|SG210802OTHRMWO1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), has today issued the following news release, announcements and presentation slides on Ascendas Reit's 2021 first half financial results, as attached for information:
(1) News Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount Available for Distribution for 1H FY2021 grew 18.2% y-o-y to S$311.0 million
(2) 2021 First Half Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement
(3) Presentation Slides - Ascendas Reit 2021 First Half Financial Results; and Supplementary Information for 6 months ended 30 June 2021
(4) Notice of Book Closure and Distribution Payment Date
(5) Announcement pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual