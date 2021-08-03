News
Presentation Slides On Strategic Restructuring Of CapitaLand And Listing Of CapitaLand Investment
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 3, 2021 6:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Presentation Slides on Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand and Listing of CapitaLand Investment
|Announcement Reference
|SG210803OTHRNR62
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand will be presenting at "Maybank Kim Eng: Virtual Dialogue with CapitaLand" on 3 August 2021