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Presentation Slides On Strategic Restructuring Of CapitaLand And Listing Of CapitaLand Investment

03 Aug 2021 Back
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 3, 2021 6:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Presentation Slides on Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand and Listing of CapitaLand Investment
Announcement Reference SG210803OTHRNR62
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand will be presenting at "Maybank Kim Eng: Virtual Dialogue with CapitaLand" on 3 August 2021

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