News
Request For Trading Halt
|Announcement Title
|Request for Trading Halt
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 10, 2021 14:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Request for Trading Halt
|Announcement Reference
|SG210810OTHRXULB
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Effective Date and Time of the event
|With Immediate Effect
|Reasons for Trading Halt
|Pending the release of an announcement.
|DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.