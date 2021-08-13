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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

13 Aug 2021 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2021 6:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210813OTHR469E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:
1) News Release - CapitaLand registers 1H 2021 PATMI of S$922.2 million
2) Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2021
3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2021 Financial Results
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2021

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 610,694 bytes)
  2. Financials (Size: 551,490 bytes)
  3. Presentation (Size: 10,434,589 bytes)
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