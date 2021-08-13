News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 13, 2021 6:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG210813OTHR469E
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:
1) News Release - CapitaLand registers 1H 2021 PATMI of S$922.2 million
2) Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2021
3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2021 Financial Results
|Additional Details
|For Financial Period Ended
|30/06/2021