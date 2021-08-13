CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Announcement Pursuant To Rule 706A Of The Listing Manual

13 Aug 2021 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2021 6:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Announcement pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual
Announcement Reference SG210813OTHRA94E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 927,858 bytes)
Back to top