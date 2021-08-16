CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary

16 Aug 2021 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 16, 2021 17:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Members' voluntary liquidation of wholly owned subsidiary
Announcement Reference SG210816OTHR48NC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 92,249 bytes)
Back to top