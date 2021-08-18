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Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change of interest of Director/Chief Executive Officer - Lee Chee Koon

18 Aug 2021 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 18, 2021 12:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of interest of Director/Chief Executive Officer - Lee Chee Koon
Announcement Reference SG210818OTHR58EW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 1 of Lee Chee Koon is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,025 bytes)
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