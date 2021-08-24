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News

Macquarie ASEAN Conference (24 August 2021)

24 Aug 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 23, 2021 17:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Macquarie ASEAN Conference (24 August 2021)
Announcement Reference SG210823OTHR9LVM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,513,595 bytes)
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