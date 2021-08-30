News
Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Notice Of Court Hearing Date To Approve The Capital Reduction And To Sanction The Scheme
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 30, 2021 6:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Notice of Court Hearing Date to Approve the Capital Reduction and to Sanction The Scheme
|Announcement Reference
|SG210830OTHRKZ9T
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited is for information.