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Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Notice Of Court Hearing Date To Approve The Capital Reduction And To Sanction The Scheme

30 Aug 2021 Back
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 30, 2021 6:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notice of Court Hearing Date to Approve the Capital Reduction and to Sanction The Scheme
Announcement Reference SG210830OTHRKZ9T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 25,240 bytes)
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