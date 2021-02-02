News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 2, 2021 18:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG210202OTHR8TR8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the following news release, announcements and presentation slides on Ascendas Reit's 2020 financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, as attached for information:(1) News Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount FY2020 grew 6.7% y-o-y to S$538.4 million(2) Ascendas Reit 2020 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - Ascendas Reit 2020 Financial Results(4) Supplementary Information for 6 months ended 31 December 2020