CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

02 Feb 2021 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 2, 2021 18:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210202OTHR8TR8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the following news release, announcements and presentation slides on Ascendas Reit's 2020 financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, as attached for information:(1) News Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount FY2020 grew 6.7% y-o-y to S$538.4 million(2) Ascendas Reit 2020 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - Ascendas Reit 2020 Financial Results(4) Supplementary Information for 6 months ended 31 December 2020

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 736,590 bytes)
Back to top