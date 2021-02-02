News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Title
|Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 2, 2021 18:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Reference
|SG210202OTHRJK3M
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.