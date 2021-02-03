News
Replace - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Title
|Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 3, 2021 6:55
|Status
|Replace
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Reference
|SG210202OTHRJK3M
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has issued an announcement on the above matter as attached, to replace the revaluation announcement published on 2 February 2020 at 6.34pm for information.