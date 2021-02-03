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Replace - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

03 Feb 2021 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 3, 2021 6:55
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG210202OTHRJK3M
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has issued an announcement on the above matter as attached, to replace the revaluation announcement published on 2 February 2020 at 6.34pm for information.

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